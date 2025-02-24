Connolly’s Volvo Cars Galway sets sights on national honours

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connolly’s Volvo Cars, the dedicated dealer for Galway has been named the Zero Emissions Vehicle Ireland EV Dealership of the Year for Connacht.

General manager Tom Raftery accepted the award at a gala ceremony in the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge, Co. Dublin.

Award judges found Connolly’s Volvo Cars team to be leaders in EV sales, showroom presentation, and staff knowledge and expertise.

The franchise will now contest the national final at the SEAI Energy Show in the RDS on March 26.