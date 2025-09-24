Connemara's Kylemore Abbey worth 91.5 million euro to the Galway-Mayo area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey is worth 91.5 million euro to the Galway-Mayo area

It supports 1,850 jobs directly and indirectly with 16% of staff resident in the area

That’s according to the visitor attraction and estate’s Economic and Social Impact Report 2024

The independent study was carried out by Fitzpatrick Associates and published by Kylemore Trust

It also shows significant jobs growth of 19.3 per cent since the last report 6 years ago

According to the report there were 572,000 visitors to Kylemore Abbey last year from 82 countries

It was founded as a Benedictine monastery in 1920 and is still home to a small community of nuns

All funds generated through tourism and philanthropy are reinvested to preserve the Abbey