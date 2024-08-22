  • Services

Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Published:

Connemara's Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School
Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity Summer School at Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey next weekend.

The conference, being held in patnership with Notre Dame University, aims to promote collaboration between local conservation projects and to inform the public on biodiversity.


The two-day event will be held on Saturday and Sunday of next week and Rory McCanna of Green Sod outlines what people can expect.

