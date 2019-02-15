Connemara’s Josie Conneely to contest the council elections as an Independent after resigning from Fianna Fáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Josie Conneely, a former Fianna Fáil Councillor for Connemara, is to run as an Independent candidate in the forthcoming local election.

He lost out in his bid to win a nomination from Fianna Fáil at a controversial convention in Maam Cross last Sunday and he has now resigned from the party.

Josie Conneely has been a prominent member of Fianna Fáil in Connemara for many years and he served for over a decade as a Councillor for the party.

He has now resigned from Fianna Fáil.

He said he could no longer continue as a member of Fianna Fáil as result of what he termed the unfair and undemocratic way that some party members were kept out of the voting at last Sundays Connemara North Electoral Area convention in Maam Cross.

Party members from Oughterard, Killanin and Caladh na Muc were not allowed to vote in a contest between Josie Conneely and Gerry King which Mr King won by a small margin.

Josie Conneely said that his focus is on the N. 59 and good roads and infrastructure in Connemara, jobs, more affordable and social houses and what he describes as a fairer and more realistic planning process.