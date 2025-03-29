  • Services

Connemara's Johnny Óg Connolly named Composer of the Year at Gradam Ceoil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Connemara musician has been named Composer of the Year at TG4’s Gradam Ceoil.

Johnny Óg Connolly was awarded the Cumadóir title at the awards ceremony at the Iveagh House in Dublin.

The distinguished accordion player and composer is known for his expressive style that blends traditional Connemara elements with a modern sensibility

Johnny Óg Connolly, along with other winners, will feature in Ireland’s programming at the upcoming World Expo in Osaka, Japan

