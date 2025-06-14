Connemara West to launch new strategic plan tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara West, the community development company based in Letterfrack, will launch its new five-year strategic plan tomorrow afternoon at 12 noon.

The Connemara West strategic plan will be officially launched by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr Martina Kinane in Letterfrack Village,

The strategy, which draws on key input from the community, shareholders and stakeholders, outlines key goals and initiatives that aim to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges facing north-west Connemara and lays out a vision for sustaining and strengthening the local community over the next five years.

Following the official launch in the Wild Goat Café, attendees will be invited to take part in a guided tour of the Connemara West campus.

This will include visits to Conservation Letterfrack, ATU Letterfrack and other local initiatives that form part of the organisation’s network.

To celebrate this important milestone, the day will continue with a Family Fun Day for all ages. Activities include races, face painting, bouncing castles, and much more, a joyful way to bring neighbours, families, and friends together.

All are welcome to attend.