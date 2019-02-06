Connemara to host world forum on geotourism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major geoparks forum will take place in Connemara this week.

The All-Ireland UNESCO Global Geoparks Forum brings together representatives of the three existing Geoparks in Ireland and other geotourism projects.

This year’s forum will take place at Peacockes Hotel, Maam Cross tomorrow and Friday

It will focus on different ways geoparks can be financed sustainable footing.

Geoparks help to tell the stories of geological, social, cultural and economic history of specific areas.