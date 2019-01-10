Connemara set to benefit from new digital hub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now underway on a new Innovation and Digital Hub in Spiddal.

Gteic@An Spideál will provide a high speed broadband facility for start-up and established enterprises with a focus on the creative and digital media sector.

The development will include 25 co-working spaces, 10 private office spaces, two meeting rooms and video conferencing facilities.

