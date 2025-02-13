Connemara school chosen to lead creative maths project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A primary school in Connemara is one of just 27 to be chosen to collaborate on a project focused on creative writing in Maths through Irish.

Scoil na Maighdine Muire gan Smál in Camus will lead the project, working with two other schools – Gaelscoil Bharra in Dublin and Scoil Bhreandáin in Mayo.

The Féilte Bursary Scheme has awarded €5,000 to the project, which aims to support teachers’ professional learning.

Principlal of Scoil na Maighdine Muire gan Smál, CaitlÍn Uí Shúilleabháin, decribes it as wonderful opportunity for both teachers and students: