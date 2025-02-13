  • Services

Services

Connemara school chosen to lead creative maths project

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Connemara school chosen to lead creative maths project
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A primary school in Connemara is one of just 27 to be chosen to collaborate on a project focused on creative writing in Maths through Irish.

Scoil na Maighdine Muire gan Smál in Camus will lead the project, working with two other schools – Gaelscoil Bharra in Dublin and Scoil Bhreandáin in Mayo.

The Féilte Bursary Scheme has awarded €5,000 to the project, which aims to support teachers’ professional learning.

Principlal of Scoil na Maighdine Muire gan Smál, CaitlÍn Uí Shúilleabháin, decribes it as wonderful opportunity for both teachers and students:

More like this:
no_space
New barrier to deter rat-running at Merlin Park Hospital to be operational by April

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new barrier at Merlin Park Hospital aimed at puttin...

no_space
Students from ATU and UG win big at sustainable engineering event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStudents from ATU and UG have taken home the top priz...

no_space
Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on new stamps

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Ch...

no_space
LEGO brick replicas of Galway landmarks to feature in tiny treasure hunt at Galway City Museum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA tiny treasure hunt has been opened at the Galway Ci...

no_space
City Councillors call on Government to install defibrillators in estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Councillors are calling for defibrillator...

no_space
Fine Gael's Sean Kyne appointed first ever Seanad Leader from Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal Senator Sean Kyne has been appointed the first ...

no_space
One Galway name on newly published list of deceased Jesuits who are the subject of child abuse allegation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's one Galway name on the newly published list o...

no_space
Mairead Farrell slams "jobs for the boys" as Dáil passes bill to increase number of junior ministers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairead Farrell has slammed the Govern...

no_space
Two Galway businesses shortlisted for digital innovation awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo local businesses have been shortlisted for digita...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up