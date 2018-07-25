Connemara salmon farming firm secures board approval for fresh water extraction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the extraction of fresh water from a lake to a Connemara based salmon farming company.

Galway County Council had previously refused permission to Bradán Beo Teoranta to bring water from Loch an Mhuillin in South Connemara for use on its cages at sea.

Bathing salmon cages in fresh water is seen as the most effective means of protecting against gill disease and sea lice.

But getting supplies of fresh water has been fraught with difficulties in the industry with objections being made by environmental groups.

The yearly market value of farmed salmon produced in Connemara is over €40m. and Bradán Beo Teoranta is one of the main players.

More at 5