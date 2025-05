This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Residents in parts of Connemara are into their fourth month without phone lines following Storm Eowyn.

The storm hit areas along the Galway coast substantially more than other areas when it made landfall on January 24th.

The issue has been brought up several times in the County Council Chamber, as well as in the Dáil.

Connemara North Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry King has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Sarah Slevin