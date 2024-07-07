Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of how bogs are being restored in the Highlands.
This visit is likely to be a forerunner for similar work in Connemara.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The bulk of the bogs in Scotland are in the Highlands. Now the Statutory body known as Nature Scotland is working on the restoration of the bog lands and a group in Connemara want to see what they are doing.
Representatives from a programme called “Dúlra” – meaning nature and the elements – will be headed for the Highlands” soon and the information they bring back is likely to be used on home ground.
“Dúlra” functions under the direction of the organisation “Forum Connemara” and its main focus is presently on controlling the rhododendron.
However, the bogs may be next.
The practical work would happen on cut away bogs where the banks still exist but are unlikely to ever be cut again.
Moulding the banks into the lower ground to spark off the natural growth of the bog land is the idea.
The objective is the absorption of more carbon emission by restoring the Connemara bogs to protect the planet.
The post Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act “swiftly and decisively” on reform of RSA
Galway East TD Ciaran is urging Taoiseach Simon Harris to act “swiftly and decisively”...
Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project
Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appoin...
East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford
A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager f...
Hardy swimmers raise funds for charities they hope they’ll never need
Close on 150 hardy swimmers took to Galway Bay at the weekend to raise money for two organisers w...
New chair makes transport improvements top priority
Loughrea Municipal District’s new Cathaoirleach said improved transport for the area would top he...
Galway ensemble’s historical love song
The Half Room – an emerging ensemble featuring renowned singers Pauline Scanlon and Nicola Joyce ...
Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.
Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s d...
Two arrested and charged following recovery of stolen trailers on Clare/Galway border
Two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of trai...
Friends of popular Galway city man organise another bay walk in his memory
A CHARITY fundraising walk this weekend along one of the most stunning landscapes overlooking Gal...