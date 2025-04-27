Connemara Pony Breeders’ new CFO

Published:
The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society has announced the appointment of Stephen Long FCCA, as its new Chief Financial Officer, based at the Showgrounds, Clifden, Co. Galway.
In response, he described it as ‘a true honour to be entrusted with the leadership of such a respected and historic organisation’.
“The Connemara Pony holds a special place in Irish heritage, and I look forward to working closely with the council, members, breeders, and the wider Connemara Pony community to ensure a bright and sustainable future for the breed,” he added.
Stephen Long’s experience is in global financial operations, which the Society said would ‘strengthen and reinforce transparency within the Society’s operations, financial decisions, and election processes, building trust and unity among members’
He has also served as a volunteer director for Galway United Football Club for five years, in addition to being a finance committee member of the club. His time at the club significantly boosted the club’s financial performance and community presence.
“We are excited to welcome Stephen Long to the CPBS,” said Daragh Ó Tuairisg, President of the Society.
“His vision and dedication align with our goals, and we look forward to working together to ensure a bright future for the Connemara Pony and Society,” he added.
Pictured: Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society President Daragh Ó Tuairisg welcomes new CFO Stephen Long.
