Connemara now recognised as one of the last havens for rare birds

Connemara is now recognised as one of the last havens for certain species of birds.

This has been the subject of several talks at Connemara National Park.

The wild swathe of nature known as the Connemara bog is a huge piece of seemingly empty mountains ranging from Ballyconneely east to Roundstone, and north towards Clifden.

But in the silence and wilderness, birds that are becoming increasingly rare elsewhere, continue to find a home there.

The experts say it may be the last hideout for the Golden Plover that sends out a plaintiff call during the long days of summer.

But they warn that its call will become ever more plaintiff unless it is fostered and protected.

Merlins are in decline but are more numerous in Connemara than in most places.

The terrain appears to suit them and they have their own ways of living, including feeding on skylarks nests and moving into crows nests.

Nature, like the Connemara weather has many moods and the Kestrel is a bird that follows that rule.

He still finds a home in Connemara living on lizards, frogs and other small birds and doing reasonably well as regards numbers.