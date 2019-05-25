Connemara North: Walsh recovers from cut to core vote

The redrawing of the Local Electoral Areas left sitting Councillor Seamus Walsh down 650 core votes in – cutting his base to just 550. But he set out with a target to win 1,000 first preferences – and exceeded that by the even dozen.

Clearly delighted to take the fourth and final seat in Connemara North, he explained how he set out with a strategy.

“This was my fifth time elected Galway County Council, and I believe that the people of the Gaeltacht believe me to be an effective representative,” he said.

“They had, in Joe Folan, a wonderful representative for Camus, Rosmuc, Cill Ciarain and Carraroe. His departure would have created a huge vacuum – and it was my aim to provide that same representation for them this time out,” he said.