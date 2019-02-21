Connemara native makes partner

A Connemara native is one of ten new partners appointed at top legal firm, Matheson, in the latest expansion at the practice.

Mairéad Ní Ghabháin has been appointed Partner in the area of Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution. Mairead’s litigation practice spans a range of areas including financial services, banking and contractual disputes. She advises financial institutions, international and domestic companies, regulated entities, credit unions, state and semi-state bodies as well as private clients.

Originally from Carraroe, she attended Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, before graduating from UCD.