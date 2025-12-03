Connemara named Ireland's most Instagrammable destination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara has been named Ireland’s most Instagrammable destination.

The Virgin Media Ireland study reviewed the number of tagged Instagram posts linked to well-known tourist spots across the country.

With 826,000 Instagram posts, Connemara stood out as not only Galway’s most photographed location, but also as Ireland’s most-shared scenic site.

The Aran Islands, Salthill, and Kylemore Abbey are the other Galway locations to feature in the top 20:

Top 20 Most Instagrammable Spots in Ireland Connemara , Galway – 826,000 Cliffs of Moher, Clare – 785,253 Temple Bar, Dublin – 716,800 Glendalough, Wicklow – 284,700 Ring of Kerry, Kerry – 273,979 Phoenix Park, Dublin – 270,600 Wicklow Mountains National Park, Wicklow – 241,800 Guinness Storehouse, Dublin – 196,116