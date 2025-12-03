Connemara named Ireland's most Instagrammable destination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Connemara has been named Ireland’s most Instagrammable destination.
The Virgin Media Ireland study reviewed the number of tagged Instagram posts linked to well-known tourist spots across the country.
With 826,000 Instagram posts, Connemara stood out as not only Galway’s most photographed location, but also as Ireland’s most-shared scenic site.
The Aran Islands, Salthill, and Kylemore Abbey are the other Galway locations to feature in the top 20:
Top 20 Most Instagrammable Spots in Ireland
- Connemara, Galway – 826,000
- Cliffs of Moher, Clare – 785,253
- Temple Bar, Dublin – 716,800
- Glendalough, Wicklow – 284,700
- Ring of Kerry, Kerry – 273,979
- Phoenix Park, Dublin – 270,600
- Wicklow Mountains National Park, Wicklow – 241,800
- Guinness Storehouse, Dublin – 196,116
- Dingle Peninsula, Kerry – 164,700
- Cobh, Cork – 164,000
- Aran Islands, Galway – 141,637
- Killarney National Park, Kerry – 135,165
- Salthill, Galway – 128,418
- Powerscourt Estate & Gardens, Wicklow – 125,277
- Blarney Castle, Cork – 123,637
- Trinity College Dublin, Dublin – 87,100
- Strandhill Beach, Sligo – 83,429
- Lahinch, Clare – 80,200
- The Burren, Clare – 77,221
- Kylemore Abbey, Galway – 65,250
Virgin Media Ireland commented on the research:
“With so many people posting on the go, having reliable data has quietly become part of the modern travel checklist and SIM-only plans will keep you scrolling, sharing and navigating without a second thought.”
To view the full research including the top 50 Most Instagrmmable Places in Ireland, please visit: https://www.virginmedia.ie/play/irelands-most-instagrammable-places/