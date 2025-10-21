  • Services

Connemara man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Connemara man has pleaded guilty at Derrynea District Court to threatening to kill Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family

48-year-old Patrick Grealish, with an address at Garraí An Choirce in Leitir Mealláin, pleaded guilty to making an online threat to kill or cause serious harm to Simon Harris and his family in August of last year.

Mr Grealish was remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on 16 December.

The matter was put back to allow for a probation report and a victim impact statement.

On August 4th 2024, Patrick Grealish was arrested and charged with making a threat to Mr Harris, intending for him to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause him and his family serious harm.

The court heard previously that under his bail conditions, he must stay off all social media and the internet and surrender all travel documents.

He must also reside at his home in Leitir Mealláin with a curfew imposed between 11pm and 7am.

