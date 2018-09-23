Connemara man detained in Boston on suspicion of being illegal emigrant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Issues relating to undocumented Irish emigrants in the United States has come into focus again with the detentions of two young West of Ireland men in Boston.

One of the men is from Connemara and the other from County Mayo.

The United States Emigration services reportedly picked up the two young men from Galway and Mayo while they were stopped at a store on their way to work this week.

The Connemara man is said to have been in the United States for a number of years.

Both are facing charges of residing and working in the United States as illegal and undocumented emigrants.

Both men are being kept in separate detention centres in Massachusetts and there is no indication yet as to when a decision may be taken on the next phase of the charges.

People found to be illegal in the United States generally face deportation and a lengthy ban from returning to the country and there have been a number of recent incidents in which this has happened.