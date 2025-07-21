Connemara launch for report on families, children and young people in the Gaeltacht

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A report on families, children and young people in the Gaeltacht covering 2016 to 2022 will be launched in Baile na hAbhann in Connemara this evening

The launch is being hosted by Tuismitheorirí na Gaeltachta, the group representing parents in the country’s Irish-speaking areas

The launch will be performed by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly in her capacity as Chairperson of the Dáil Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, and the Irish-speaking Community

The event takes place in An Pota Café in Baile Na hAbhann at 6 this evening