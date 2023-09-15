Connemara inspires Joan’s new exhibition

As I See It is an exhibition of paintings by Joan Finnegan running at the Clifden Arts Festival.

An abstract artist from Galway City who holds a BA in Fine Art from GMIT (now ATU) Joan derives her inspiration from the nature that’s all around her, particularly the Connemara landscape on her doorstep.

Her paintings are characterised by bold shapes and vibrant colours, transporting viewers to an imaginative realm of abstraction.

Departing from the traditional depictions of landscapes, Joan aims to captures a memory in each of her works, with colours and shapes acting as the foundation for her creative process.

She aims to imbue her art with a sense of mystery through using simplified landscape elements and bold colours, inviting viewers to explore and engage with her visual stories.

Joan has exhibited nationally and internationally and her work is in public and private collections at home and abroad, including the Irish Consulate General, Chicago, the Mayor’s Office, Wisconsin, USA; Galway City Council; ATU the Irish Water Safety National Collection; and The Dean Hotel Group.

One of her paintings, Diamond Hill, has been selected for this year’s Royal Ulster Academy exhibition in Belfast opening in October, and she was awarded an Arts Council Agility Award this year.

As I See It is at the Corner Gallery, Station House Courtyard, Clifden. It will be opened this Thursday evening at 6pm by Galway Bay FM’s Gary McMahon and will run until Sunday, September 24, from 10am to 6pm daily.

Pictured: Symphony, one of Joan’s work that will be on display at the Clifden Arts Festival.