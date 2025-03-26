Connemara housing activists join Leinster House protest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara housing activists today joined a protest at Leinster House, condemning recent funding cuts by Fóras na Gaeilge.

The body announced at the end of January it was making cuts of over 817 thousand euro.

Activists are calling on the Government to ensure the funding of services is increased, and to address the housing shortage in Gaeltacht communities.

Connemara’s Donncha Ó hÉallaithe, from the housing action group Tintéán says it affects more than just the local area: