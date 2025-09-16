  • Services

Connemara councillors write to Minister over hot school meals programme

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillors in Connemara will write to Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary in relation to the hot school meals programme.

Several schools in the area were left without a supplier at the start of this academic year, with strict criteria being cited as the reason.

Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion proposed the MD write to the Minister, and the motion was backed unanimously.

Councillor Mannion told our reporter Sarah Slevin the notification of the schools included in the programme was too last minute

