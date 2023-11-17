Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Connemara councillors have approved their provisional district budget for next year.
The budget, which stands at more than €8m, represents an increase of almost €600 thousand on last year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But the overall county council budget is currently facing a deficit of around €10m.
That money will have to be found somewhere, or somehow, before a full budget meeting next month.
Chair of the Connemara district, Councillor Noel Thomas, says while the money allocated is never enough, they’re happy with the extra €600 thousand for Connemara next year.
The post Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
The HSE has lodged plans for a new primary care centre in Knocknacarra. The permission would nece...
City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions
Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers ...
Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning
Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this mo...
University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference
The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ con...
Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today
A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity wi...
Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections
Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area
Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year. Current...
‘No minutes’ of secret meeting on planning in Galway City
Neither minutes nor notes were taken at an ‘informal’ meeting between the senior Council staff an...
Galway councillors want to meet Garda Chief over public order incidents
City Councillors have once again requested that Galway’s Garda Chief come before them to answer q...