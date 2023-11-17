Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024

Connemara councillors have approved their provisional district budget for next year.

The budget, which stands at more than €8m, represents an increase of almost €600 thousand on last year.





But the overall county council budget is currently facing a deficit of around €10m.

That money will have to be found somewhere, or somehow, before a full budget meeting next month.

Chair of the Connemara district, Councillor Noel Thomas, says while the money allocated is never enough, they’re happy with the extra €600 thousand for Connemara next year.

