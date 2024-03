Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh has announced his resignation from Fianna Fail.

He’s served with the party since the 2009 local elections, and was an independent candidate before that.





Councillor Walsh is keen to stress that he will be running in the upcoming local elections – and he’s strongly considering joining Independent Ireland.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin in the last few minutes about the reasons behind his decision – and what lies ahead.

Councillor Seamus Walsh will be speaking in further detail about his decisions to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks tomorrow morning.

