Connemara councillor says TII making “huge mistake” narrowing certain junctions on N59
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Transport Infrastructure are making a huge mistake by looking to narrow certain junctions on the N59.
That’s the opinion of Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas, who says TII is applying the same rules to rural junctions as to those in urban areas.
But he claims that means several junctions are set to be narrowed despite being perfectly fine as they are – including Cloonabinna, Barna Road and Oranswell Road.
Councillor Thomas says investment is always welcome – but in this case, the money could be far better spent on junctions that are genuinely dangerous.
