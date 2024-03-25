Connemara councillor Noel Thomas resigns from Fianna Fail
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Connemara councillor Noel Thomas has announced his resignation from the Fianna Fail party.
He says it wasn’t a decision taken easily, but he feels the party is completely out of touch with the people.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
His resignation follows that of fellow Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh, who gave similar reasons.
Councillor Thomas told Galway Talks that while it’s bittersweet, he’s confident he’s made the right decision.
The post Connemara councillor Noel Thomas resigns from Fianna Fail appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over permission for private airstrip in Dunmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over permission for the continued operation of a ...
Strong West of Ireland involvement in international study on marine industry
An aquaculture farm in Connemara is among the 100 ocean farming and marine businesses joining for...
WYLDE Wins ‘Best Café in Galway’ Award
WYLDE on Forster Street have claimed the ‘Best Café in Galway’ award at the Connaught Regional fi...
Late-night fun at HYDE’s ‘Bottomless After Dark’ event
Mark Friday, April 5th, in your calendar because you’ll need it free for HYDE Bar’s exciting ‘Bot...
New pedestrians crossings to be in place by end of the year
New pedestrian and cycle crossings in the vicinity of the Browne Roundabout near University Hospi...
Parents left in the lurch after crèche announces its closure
Parents and children have been left devastated by the news that their neighbourhood crèche in Gal...
Kissing gates make wheelchair- accessible seesaw inaccessible
A wheelchair-accessible seesaw in a Galway playground is inaccessible for many wheelchair users –...
Mairead Farrell says students being priced out of student accommodation market due to reliance on vulture funds
Many students are being priced out of the student accommodation market because of Government over...
Young Fine Gael President to contest local elections in Athenry Oranmore
The President of Young Fine Gael is to contest the upcoming local elections in Athenry/Oranmore. ...