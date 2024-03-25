Connemara councillor Noel Thomas resigns from Fianna Fail

Connemara councillor Noel Thomas has announced his resignation from the Fianna Fail party.

He says it wasn’t a decision taken easily, but he feels the party is completely out of touch with the people.





His resignation follows that of fellow Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh, who gave similar reasons.

Councillor Thomas told Galway Talks that while it’s bittersweet, he’s confident he’s made the right decision.

