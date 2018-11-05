Connemara community urges minister to re-instate Clár top-up funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara community is urging the Minister for Rural and Community Development to consider re-introducing the Clár top-up funding programme.

Coiste Pobail Ceantar Sheanadh Pheistin has already garnered the support of Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Government Chief Whip, Seán Kyne.

It’s understood Minister Kyne wrote to Minister Michael Ring asking that he re-instate the programme, to no avail.

