Connemara community groups benefit from slice of Wind Park’s €120,000 fund

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A total of €120,000 has been distributed to 38 volunteer groups – the latest tranche of cash from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund.
The presentation, which took place in the Connemara Lake Hotel, Oughterard, last week, brings the total amount SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have given out to over €3 million since its establishment in 2018.
The 174MW Galway Wind Park, co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables, is one of Ireland’s largest onshore wind farms, generating enough renewable energy to power around 140,000 homes annually, while offsetting roughly 289,000 tonnes of harmful carbon emissions each year.
The Galway Wind Park Community Fund provides funding to community groups within a 20km radius of the wind farm, with preference given to projects within a 5km radius.
Awardees encompassed a diverse range of initiatives aimed at fostering community development.
Recipients included community groups devoted to teaching children how to code, improving men’s mental health and supporting domestic violence victims. Meanwhile, other community groups have been awarded funds to improve their facilities by enhancing safety measures, supporting infrastructure improvements and carrying out energy-efficiency upgrades.
This included Rahoon / Newcastle GAA Club – one of Galway’s oldest hurling clubs being established in 1889 – which was awarded funding to install a solar panel system on the roof of the club to improve energy efficiency.
“This award from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund, alongside a SEAI grant and our club’s own fundraising, will enable us to complete the installation for a 14.7 KWP domestic rooftop solar panel system on the roof of the community club house to allow us to generate clean, efficient and more affordable energy for the club,” said Robert Keane who serves of the club’s Finance Committee.
Also among the recipients are the 15th Galway Scout Group; 29th Killannin Scout Group; Rosscahill ICA; the Galway Mountain Rescue Team; Domestic Violence Response Ltd, and RDA Ireland Galway Branch.
Oughterard groups to benefit include the Youth Café; Tidy Towns; Meals on Wheels; Oughterard Show; Senior Citizens; Oughterard Heritage Group; Oughterard Golf Club; Clann Resource Centre, and the Community Centre/Corrib Gym.
Moycullen recipients include Cumann Staire Ruaidhrí Uí Fhiaitheartaigh Maigh Cuillin/Moycullen Heritage; Beile Blasta Mhaigh Cuilinn; Aisteoiri an Bhaile; Scoil Bhaile Nua; Moycullen Angling; Sonas Senior Citizens; Moycullen Conference of St. Vincent de Paul; Tidy Towns, and Moycullen Men’s Shed.
Also on the list are Baboró International Arts Festival for Children; Naionra an Chnoic Tir an Fhia; Club Judo an Cheathrú Rua; Men’s Shed Duice Sheoige; Scoil Náisiúnta Colmcille Leitir Móir; Comharchumann Shailearna Teo; Coiste an Chillin; Coiste Páirc Spraoi Leitir Móir; Corrib Kids Coding; Platform Youth Club; Scoil Muire Doireglinne; Tar Isteach Páirc Spraoi, and Timpeallacht Nadurtha.
Pictured: Just some of the many recipients of grants from the Galway Wind Park Community Fund. Photo: Sean Lydon.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Commendations award to two Gardaí involved in Dunguaire rescue
Two Galway Garda heroes have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue o...
Tuam’s business community’s anger as open-air drinkers instal tents in public area
Businesses in Tuam are up in arms over the fact that a green area close to the town centre is occ...
Kylemore tops – but down on visitors
There was a dramatic drop in numbers visiting Galway’s top hot spot last year when nearly a milli...
Best Buddies – Weather fails to dampen spirit of walkers along the Prom
The weather was not the best – but it could not dampen the spirits of all those who came out to t...
Galway United stars of the past play their part for old colleagues
He may have made his name playing with a slightly bigger ball but, proving that class is permanen...
Scoil Samhraidh an Phiarsaigh delves into history, folklore, sport and dance
Words and photo: Seán Ó Mainnín History, debate, folklore, sport and dance were some of the in...
Software company hosts Volunteering Recognition Day with Junior Achievement Ireland
A leading developer of mathematical computing software with offices in Galway, held its Volunteer...
Hundreds of volunteers turn out for Galway’s Big Beach Clean Weekend
An impressive three tonnes of litter were removed by over 500 volunteers across County Galway dur...
St Thomas’ stay on track in bid to make hurling history
St. Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park DEFENDING champions St....