Connemara Community Groups benefit from Galway Wind Park Fund

Author: Our Reporter
A total of 36 community groups across Connemara will share a slice of €120,000 through the 2025 Galway Wind Park Community Fund – as part of their commitment to supporting local communities near Ireland’s largest onshore wind farm.
The funding from SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables was officially presented to community groups at a dedicated event hosted at the Connemara Lake Hotel in Oughterard last week.
Representatives from the successful groups came together to celebrate the transformative impact of renewable energy investment in their communities
The 174MW Galway Wind Park, co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables, in Connemara’s Cloosh Valley, is one of Ireland’s largest onshore wind farms.
Since the launch of the Community Fund in 2018, over €3 million has been distributed to local groups, supporting a wide range of initiatives that promote sustainability, education, wellbeing, and community development.
This year’s recipients include organisations working to teach coding skills to children, promote male mental health, and support individuals affected by domestic violence. Other community groups have been awarded funding to carry out safety upgrades, improve infrastructure, and implement energy-efficiency measures.
One of the funded groups was Coiste Páirc Spraoi Leitir Móir, which has received support over two consecutive years to enhance its renewable energy setup. Last year, the committee which oversees a community park in Lettermore, secured funding to install a solar PV system.
This year, they successfully applied for additional funding to add battery storage and a changeover switch, enabling the facility to operate independently during power outages.
“This support has made a real difference to our community facility, helping us reduce energy costs and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Tina Flaherty, Chairperson of Coiste Páirc Spraoi Leitir Móir.
Other recipients included the 29th Killannin Scout Group, Bearna Basketball Club, Beile Blasta Mhaigh Cuilinn, the Clann Resource Centre, Club Judo an Cheathrú Rua, Coiste an Chillin and Coiste Pobail Ros a Mhíl.
They also included Colaiste Cholmcille, Collinamuck National School, Comharchumann Shailearna Teo, Corrib Kids Coding, the Corribdale Grounds Committee, Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn and Cumann Peil na mBan Maigh Cuilinn.
There were grants for the Galway Mountain Rescue Team, Domestic Violence Response Ltd, Men’s Shed Duiche Sheoige, the Moycullen Conference of St Vincent de Paul, Ros Muc Men’s Shed, Rosscahill ICA, Scoil Bhaile Nua, Scoil Mhuire, Maigh Cuilinn, and Scoil Muire Doireglinne Parents Association.
There were a host of Oughterard recipients, including the Tidy Towns, the Youth Café, Active Retirement, the Platform Youth Club, Oughterard AFC, Oughterard Community Centre/Corrib Gym, the Lights Committee, Meals on Wheels, the Tennis Club, Show Society, and Oughterard Senior Citizens.
Pictured: SSE Renewables Local Community Fund presentations in Oughterard. Photo Sean Lydon.
