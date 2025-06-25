Connemara community charts a brighter future

Community leaders in northwest Connemara have launched a five-year roadmap for the area – plotting out a ‘sustainable and inclusive’ future based on feedback from local residents and stakeholders.

Rural development organisation, Connemara West, was hailed as “an example of what can be achieved” through community action by County Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martina Kinane, as she launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan.

Connemara West Chairman, Dr Kevin Heanue, said engagement with the community was key to developing a plan that fully represents the hopes and desires of local people.

“This Strategic Plan is based on clear feedback from the local community, shareholders and stakeholders about the direction Connemara West should follow for the next five years.

“It provides a clear mandate to take action, based on community development principles, to build a sustainable and inclusive future for our community,” said Dr Heanue.

Cllr Kinane paid tribute to the work of Connemara West, which has been an unrelenting advocate for the area since the organisation was established 54 years ago.

Of its work promoting northwest Connemara – driving progress in education, enterprise, social housing, childcare, sports facilities and cultural tourism – Cllr Kinane said Connemara West was “living proof of rural resilience”.

The launch of the strategy, at Letterfrack last Sunday morning, was attended by local representatives, community members, shareholders, and key stakeholders who gathered to celebrate the next chapter in Connemara West’s long-standing legacy of innovation and local development.

The new strategy builds on these foundations, placing a renewed focus on sustainable development, inclusive housing solutions, educational excellence, and the expansion of employment and tourism opportunities across the region.

Following the launch, attendees were given a tour of the Connemara West Centre – the base for Connemara Community Radio, Conservation Letterfrack, Youthreach, ATU Connemara and Tír na nÓg Community Creche.

“These facilities showcase the organisation’s commitment to collaboration, lifelong learning, and providing critical services in the region,” said a spokesperson for Connemara West.

Connemara West also ran a Family Fun Day on the village green following the launch, with bouncy castles, sack races, face painting, penalty shoot-out and a host of other family-friendly activities.

“The event served as a joyful reminder of the strong community bonds that define the area and the sense of shared purpose that underpins Connemara West’s mission,” added the spokesperson.

Pictured: The Board of Directors of Connemara West pictured with Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach Galway County Council. Back row, from left, Tony Conneely, Kathleen Aspell-Mortimer, Kerry Ann O’Malley, Paul Heanue and Cllr Gerry King. Front, Jessica Ridge, Paddy Kane, Cathy Keane, Caroline Heanue, Sharon Duane, Cathaoirleach Martina Kinane, Kevin Heanue, Chairperson Connemara West, and Cllr Eileen Mannion.