Connemara community campaigner Mánus Ó Conaire to contest June’s local elections

Published:

Connemara community campaigner Mánus Ó Conaire to contest June's local elections
Long-time community campaigner Mánus Ó Conaire from Carna is to contest the local elections in June.

The Aird Thiar man will contest the county council election as an Independent candidate in North Connamara.


Mr Ó Conaire has been campaigning for better infrastructure in the Connemara area.

