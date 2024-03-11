Connemara community campaigner Mánus Ó Conaire to contest June’s local elections

Long-time community campaigner Mánus Ó Conaire from Carna is to contest the local elections in June.

The Aird Thiar man will contest the county council election as an Independent candidate in North Connamara.





Mr Ó Conaire has been campaigning for better infrastructure in the Connemara area.

