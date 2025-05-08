Connemara communities to take to the R336 again for third road safety protest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Four Connemara communities are uniting once again in a walking road safety protest next Monday May 12th.

Residents in Bearna, Spiddal, Inverin and Furbo are calling on Galway County Council to provide safety measures along the R336, in particular around the local schools.

It follows the first cross-community protest involving hundreds of people in early April, followed by a second Bearna protest a week later.

Bearna parents have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for a road safety assessment, with any extra money going toward the likes of footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Cathy Mulligan, says they will keep campaigning until action is taken