Connemara Cllr Noel Thomas confirms intention to run for Galway West by-election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Independent Ireland Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas has confirmed his intention to run for the Galway West by-election.

It’s after Deputy Catherine Connolly won the presidential election at the weekend, meaning her Dáil seat will have to be filled within six months.

A by-election for the Galway West constituency will be held within six months to fill that vacancy.

Councillor Thomas just missed the fifth Galway West seat in last year’s General Election, and also contested the recent Seanad elections.

He has confirmed his intention to run to Galway Bay FM News, saying he met with Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins yesterday.