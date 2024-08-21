Connemara Chamber to request urgent meeting with Connemara Pony Show organisers over cancellation of events
Connemara Chamber is to request an urgent meeting with the organisers of the Connemara Pony Show over the cancellation of events in Clifden.
All ridden classes tomorrow and Friday were suspended due to adverse weather conditions – and will now be held in Athenry in September.
There was huge local upset at the news, given the importance of the event to Clifden and crowds it draws, with accommodation booked out months in advance.
Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society says the move was not one that that was taken lightly, but done in the best interests of the welfare of participants, animals and visitors.
The outdoor classes cancelled have been rescheduled for Saturday, September 28th – at the Galway Equestrian Centre in Athenry.
The Connemara Chamber Committee met this morning, to discuss the cancellation and relocation to a venue outside Connemara.
It says it’ll now write to the Connemara Pony Breeders Society on behalf of its members to request an urgent meeting.
The Chamber adds it’ll be looking for support from local businesses and the wider community through an online petition.
