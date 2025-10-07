  • Services

Services

Connemara Ambulance Crisis group 'raging' over fresh delays to Recess base

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Connemara Ambulance Crisis group 'raging' over fresh delays to Recess base
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group says it is ‘raging’ over fresh delays to the construction of a base in Recess.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced plans for the facility in 2021, but it’s suffered delays over the years.

The works will involve turning the existing single-storey health centre in Recess into an ambulance base, with two bays for ambulance parking and two car parking spaces.

A sixth-month construction period was expected to begin in quarter three of this year, but a recent update estimates it will not be completed until the end of 2026.

Speaking to Galway Talks, PJ Leavy, says they’re extremely disappointed it is unlikely to be operational until 2027.

More like this:
no_space
Adam's Protocol petition reaches goal of 20k signatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local petition demanding reform to mental health se...

no_space
Plans being assessed for 8 turbine wind-farm near Killimordaly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are being assessed for a significant wind-farm ...

no_space
O' Cuiv hits out at Micheal Martin over presidential candidate claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O' Cuiv is hi...

no_space
Galway teenager convicted of raping 13-year-old girl he was dating

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Gaway teenager has been convicted of the sexual ass...

no_space
Live Updates – Budget 2026 unveiled today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLast updated: 8:56 7/10/25 Today is Budget Day, with ...

no_space
New early morning rail service announced between Athenry and Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new early morning rail service has been announced b...

no_space
Final approval for major multi-storey expansion of city centre hotel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given for a major multi-store...

no_space
Jazz friends gather to remember a sound man

As part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Moonlight Big Band will perform a very sp...

no_space
Galway library service and university collaborate on free tax support for vulnerable groups

Lone parents and survivors of domestic violence in Galway are to receive free, confidential help ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up