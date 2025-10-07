Connemara Ambulance Crisis group 'raging' over fresh delays to Recess base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group says it is ‘raging’ over fresh delays to the construction of a base in Recess.

Following a campaign spanning two decades, the HSE announced plans for the facility in 2021, but it’s suffered delays over the years.

The works will involve turning the existing single-storey health centre in Recess into an ambulance base, with two bays for ambulance parking and two car parking spaces.

A sixth-month construction period was expected to begin in quarter three of this year, but a recent update estimates it will not be completed until the end of 2026.

Speaking to Galway Talks, PJ Leavy, says they’re extremely disappointed it is unlikely to be operational until 2027.