‘Connections’ celebrates bonds between Irish people and sea

Connections, a new, solo exhibition from Patrick Kenneally, will open at Kinvara’s Courthouse Gallery next weekend and run from August 13-19.

Patrick, who lives in nearby Crusheen is known for his evocative oil paintings of Ireland’s coastal landscapes.

This solo show, comprising new work, reflects his deep connection with the Irish coast and what he describes as “the enduring bond” between Irish people and the sea.

Inspired by the sea and coastal communities, Patrick’s subjects include Galway Hookers, Kerry’s Skellig Islands, beaches and lighthouses, as well as the beautiful waterfalls at Ennistymon, County Clare.

He works primarily in oil to create richly textured light-filled paintings, which are in private and public collections across Ireland and beyond.

The title Connections doesn’t just refer to the bond between Ireland and its surrounding waters, “but also to the deeper, almost spiritual relationship that the Irish people share with the coast”, he says.

“We are drawn to the coast for holidays, for day trips, or simply to breathe the salty air. Ireland’s coastline, no matter where you are in the country, is never far away and the sea is always within reach. This exhibition captures that ever-present, life-giving connection.”

The iconic Galway Hookers feature throughout his work, acting a symbol of Ireland’s maritime culture and tradition. Patrick is fascinated by these boats that were once used for fishing and trade along the West coast. For him, they serve as a reminder of the ongoing link between Irish people and their seafaring past.

The exhibition will also include paintings of lighthouses, which, for him, symbolise a physical connection with the sea and also reflect how these beacons helped to guide sailors to safety.

“Lighthouses serve as both literal markers and symbolic beacons. For sailors, they represent safety and direction; for the rest of us, they are symbols of hope, endurance and the human need for connection in a vast, unpredictable world.”

And, as he prepares to showcase these new paintings, Patrick’s artwork will also feature in the official poster for this year’s Cruinniú na mBád Festival.

Taking place this weekend, August 8-10, Cruinniú na mBád is a celebration of the Galway Hooker and of community connections.

The painting on the poster will also be included in the exhibition.

Connections will run from August 13-19 at KAVA Courthouse Gallery, Kinvara. The opening night will be next Tuesday, August 12, at 7pm and all are welcome. For more information on Patrick’s art, go to patrickkenneallyart.ie.

Pictured: Lighthouses feature prominently in Patrick Kenneally’s art.