Connacht Tribune Photographic Competition – capture Galway’s waterways

These are a selection of the entries for our Connacht Tribune photo competition, capturing rivers, lakes and coastal waters around the city and county in all of their glory.

But there’s still plenty of time for you to enter – because, together with the Galway Waterways Foundation, we want you to find and photograph the best and the worst of Galway’s canals and rivers.

All you have to do is to get out your camera – or your smart phone – and capture an image in the city that you think shows Galway’s waterways at their best….or worst.

Connacht Tribune Photographic Competition 1 of 16

You’ll need to ensure your photograph is high resolution so that it will reproduce in the Tribune – and there are prizes for the top entries in both categories.

We will give €150 to the winner and €50 to the runner-up in both the Good and Bad categories – and we will also publish a host of the best entries in the paper.

You can send your photographs to news@ctribune.ie marking them Waterways Photographic Competition – or you can post a print to Waterways Photographic Competition, Connacht Tribune, 15 Market Street, Galway.

Be sure to include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief description of when and where your photo was taken. And be aware we won’t be able to post prints back to you.

The closing date for your photographs is Friday, October 26, and the winner will be chosen by the Tribune’s award-winning photographer Joe O’Shaughnessy.