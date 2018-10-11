Connacht Tribune Photographic Competition – capture Galway’s waterways

By
Dave O'Connell
-
Sunset from the river...this image was taken from a Grainne Mhaol boat while rowing up the river as part of a Quad during the summer of 2018. Photo: Niamh Connolly.

These are a selection of the entries for our Connacht Tribune photo competition, capturing rivers, lakes and coastal waters around the city and county in all of their glory.

But there’s still plenty of time for you to enter – because, together with the Galway Waterways Foundation, we want you to find and photograph the best and the worst of Galway’s canals and rivers.

All you have to do is to get out your camera – or your smart phone – and capture an image in the city that you think shows Galway’s waterways at their best….or worst.

This was taken during Storm Ali at the beach in Keeraun Beg, Carraroe. Photo: Barbara Ann Folan.
The view from the top of Lettermore hill. Photo: Barbara Ann Folan.
The calm waters at Cuilleain, Carraroe. Photo: Barbara Ann Folan.
Sunrise over Long Walk, the beginning of another gorgeous day in Galway, with sunshine forecast all day, and temperatures up to 25°C’ May 30 2018. Photo: David O'Reilly
Proof that green areas are used along the canal! Photo: Gerry Hanley.
Abandoned swan eggs and nest at canal bridge in Mill Street, last May. Photo: Gerry Hanley.
Distillery River , from the Salmon Weir Bridge. Photo: Gerry Hanley.
Good news - a clean up along the canal last April. Photo: Gerry Hanley.
Ivor Curley from Renville Village, Oranmore, captured this water scene on a beautiful evening, July 21 this year. “I grew up on the river in waterside; these swans could be making their way to our old house,” he says. “This was taken when we were in at the Galway Arts festival just as the new recycled bridge was going up between the pillars near the salmon weir.”
This was taken one morning in May, during a rowing expedition with the Gráinne Mhaol Masters Group. Photo: Netta Forde
Bird life on the canal. Photo: Netta Forde.
The fast flowing River Corrib. Photo: Netta Forde.
You’ll need to ensure your photograph is high resolution so that it will reproduce in the Tribune – and there are prizes for the top entries in both categories.

We will give €150 to the winner and €50 to the runner-up in both the Good and Bad categories – and we will also publish a host of the best entries in the paper.

You can send your photographs to news@ctribune.ie marking them Waterways Photographic Competition – or you can post a print to Waterways Photographic Competition, Connacht Tribune, 15 Market Street, Galway.

Be sure to include your name, address and contact number, as well as a brief description of when and where your photo was taken. And be aware we won’t be able to post prints back to you.

The closing date for your photographs is Friday, October 26, and the winner will be chosen by the Tribune’s award-winning photographer Joe O’Shaughnessy.

