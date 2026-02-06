Connacht stop the rot with bonus point victory in Italy
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Zebre 15
Connacht 31
By JOHN FALLON
IT’S been a fairly dismal URC campaign for Stuart Lancaster in his first season in charge of Connacht but their ability to secure bonus points could yet prove invaluable going into the business end of the season.
Ballinasloe native Oisin McCormack was the hero as he produced a try in the 11TH minute of stoppage time to snatch a bonus point in this URC basement clash at Stadio Lanfranchi in Parma.
McCormack, making his first appearance of the season, got the touchdown from a lineout as Connacht secured all five points in Italy.
They had to labour to secure victory in Parma but continued to keep the ball alive with the clock in the red and were rewarded with a bonus point try in a game short on quality.
But that will matter little to Connacht as they secured only their third win of the campaign but nine bonus points, some of them garnered in heavy defeats, keeps them in with a chance of making the top half of the table with eight games to go.
Zebre led 3-0 at the end of a very poor opening half where neither team managed to string much together without making mistakes.
Connacht, unlike Zebre, at least managed to create a couple of try scoring chances but they lacked the accuracy to make them count.
Zebre, despite having eight players away with the Italian squad compared to Connacht’s three in Andy Farrell’s squad, looked the more composed side in the opening quarter and were willing to go wide and run at every opportunity.
But the final pass regularly let them down while the Connacht defence was good with Shane Jennings, Jack Aungier, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Sean Jansen getting some key tackles in just when it seemed the Italians might find a way through.
In keeping with the lethargy of the match, a technical failure with the broadcasters cost Connacht dearly when it seemed that they had made their first attack after 21 minutes count when winger Chay Mullins timed his run to perfection after sustained pressure to score in the left corner.
But referee Ben Whitehouse called for a review as he felt he had spotted a knock-on from Josh Ioane when the outhalf stretched to score. But the broadcasters were unable to show the incident — they kept replaying Mullins touching down — and TMO Keith David agreed with the referee and the score was scratched.
The incident was eventually replayed as Zebre cleared their lines from the resultant scrum and there was little evidence that Ioane had lost control of the ball and the try should have stood.
Connacht, perhaps influenced by Bundee Aki’s suspension for verbally abusing the referee last weekend, did not dispute the decision.
Zebre hit the front five minutes later when outhalf Martin Roger Farias converted a penalty from 30 metres after loosehead Jordan Duggan was pinged on a Connacht scrum.
Connacht finished the half strongly but couldn’t find a way through despite a few penalties to the corner with Aungier coming closest seven minutes from the interval when he stretched but was unable to ground the ball as Zebre lock Matteo Canali prevented him and it remained 3-0 at the break.
Pictured: Connacht back row Sean Jansen who scored two tries in their vital URC win over Zebra in Parma on Saturday.
More like this:
Bish fury as new school fails to make the grade
‘Depression’ has turned to ‘anger’ at St Joseph’s Patrician College (the Bish) this week as manag...
Galway United host Drogheda United tonight on opening weekend of new season
Galway United begin what will be a historic season for the club tonight when John Caulfield’s new...
‘Accident waiting to happen’ still at Merlin Park University Hospital
The exit from Merlin Park University Hospital is still ‘a serious accident waiting to happen’ des...
City sides both advance in Women’s Connacht Cup
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty Salthill Devon and Mervue United are both contending for ...
Galway ‘Safety’ Partnership is more like a secret society!
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Galway City Community Safety Partne...
Council drops proposal to exclude under-16s from Galway’s libraries
By Avril Horan TEENAGERS will not be banned from the city’s three libraries after a proposal t...
Message about life in new comedy show about death
Comedian Grace Mulvey will bring her new show, Did You Hear We’re All Going to Die? to the studio...
Public talk on Maam storyteller
‘A Connacht Storyteller: the folklore repertoire of Maam storyteller Mícheál Breathnach’ is the t...
Council flats need another clean-up — just two years after €10,000 spend
Galway City Council has been urged to give another facelift to Walter Macken Flats in Mervue — ju...