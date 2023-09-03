Connacht star Finlay Bealham joins MADRA as ambassador

Connacht Rugby star Finlay Bealham has joined MADRA Dog Rescue as an ambassador.

MADRA, based in Connemara, rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes homeless dogs.

Finlay says he’s very passionate about animal welfare and every dog deserves a chance at a better life.

MADRA, which has running costs of €500 thousand per year, relies heavily on donations and income raised through volunteer led-fundraisers.