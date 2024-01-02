Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023
Counties in Connacht ended 2023 with the highest average yearly increase in house prices in the country.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
According to the latest Daft.ie report, the average rise for counties in the West – including Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo – was 7.7 percent.
That’s compared to counties in the east of the country, with many only seeing increases of between 1 and 3 percent
Meanwhile, prices in County Galway rose by 8 percent to €280,000 – while they rose by 4 percent in the city to €366,000, which is higher than the national average of 320,000
Speaking to Galway Talks, author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says housing supply continues to be a major issue:
The post Connacht see highest increase in house prices at end of 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Mace Head on the Connemara Coast registers strongest period of sustained wind in 2023.
The strongest period of sustained wind experienced at Met Éireann weather recording station in 20...
Caherlistrane woman nominated for IFA National Treasurer election
Caherlistrane’s Rose Mary McDonagh has been nominated to go forward for the IFA’s Nat...
Delays with building of Merlin Park surgical hub
Delays with the building of the Merlin Park surgical hub mean that the original aim of it opening...
Missing Claregalway man found safe and well
Missing Claregalway man Robert Murphy has been found safe and well The 23-year-old was was report...
Night-time water restrictions for Tully in Connemara
Night-time water restrictions have been put in place for Tully in Connemara The action is due to ...
ATU researchers win EU Green funding worth €210K
Researchers at Atlantic Technological University have won EU Green funding worth €210,000. The un...
€10m investment confirmed for Oranmore railway loop connecting Athenry and Galway
An investment of almost 10 million euro has been confirmed for a passing railway loop at the exis...
Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo account for third of 2023 road deaths
The number of road deaths in Galway, Cork, Dublin and Mayo accounted for almost 40 percent of all...
Galway County house prices enter 2024 8% higher than 2023
House prices in County Galway are 8 percent higher heading into 2024 than they were entering 2023...