Connacht Rugby submits plan for Sportsground redevelopment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are due to make a decision in February on a 30 million euro plan to redevelop Connacht Rugby sportsground.

The planning application comes after a detailed design process and extensive public consultation.

The project would provide a stadium that can accommodate 12 thousand spectators and a new high performance training centre.

The plan would see the demolition and removal of the existing Clan Terrace, Connacht Rugby offices, maintenance buildings and training pitches.

The new building would include a new North Stand with terracing and seated areas over four levels.

This would also incorporate player and match day facilities, a café, sports merchandise shop, TV facilities, various hospitality areas, supporter facilities and plant areas.

