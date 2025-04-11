Connacht relishing the prospect of taking on French men

By JOHN FALLON

CONNACHT have a glorious chance of reaching the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup for the first time in 15 years when they take on Racing 92 at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).

The Westeerners have played more games in Europe’s second tier competition than any other side but three semi-final appearances is as far as they have gone.

But with home advantage also in the bag against either Ospreys or Lyon if they get past Saturday night’s clash against a Racing 92 side struggling in the Top 14, this is a glorious opportunity for Connacht to take another step towards lifting a second trophy in their history.

It shows how far Connacht have come that when the Parisian side last came to Galway for a Challenge Cup tie they won 19-14 in 1998, the attendance was listed as just 500.

Season tickets don’t apply for this sort of fixture but the College Road venue should be full at its reduced capacity of around four or five thousand with the framework of the new stand now almost complete.

Winning in the Challenge Cup is really Connacht’s best route into the Champions Cup next season when the €40m redevelopment of the Sportsground is completed, but they will have their work cut out if Racing come full loaded with the likes of former England skipper Owen Farrell and a host of French internationals including Gaël Fickou, Nolann le Garrec and Romain Taofifenua on board.

Connacht, who are giving skipper Cian Prendergast ever chance to recover from the head injury which saw him stretchered off against Munster in Castlebar, are boosted in front row options with experienced loosehead Peter Dooley available after a calf injury, while Piers O’Conor has recovered from illness which forced a late change on the bench before the Cardiff when Cathal Forde was drafted in to replace him.

Cullie Tucker, who has stepped up to take charge with head coach Pete Wilkins remaining on sick leave, said the key for them was to get their own game right rather than get too concerned about what Racing will bring.

“I think we just have to concentrate on ourselves. Racing’s squad is so big, and it’s so packed with quality that they could bring any number of teams. We’ve got to be massively focused on the threats they bring, Le Garrec, Owen Farrell, Fickou, the list goes on and on, Tuisova, so there’s loads of quality. Whatever they bring over will be stacked with quality. It’s being aware of their threats but focusing on our own structures and systems.

