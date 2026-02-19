Connacht farmers to join in on protest

HUNDREDS of farmers are expected to converge on Claremorris this evening [Thursday] for a public protest meeting over the refusal of Bord Bia Chair, Larry Murrin, to step down from his position in light of his Brazilian beef and poultry imports.

The meeting in the McWilliam Park Hotel, starting at 8pm, will be addressed by National IFA President, Francie Gorman, and chaired by Connacht IFA Regional Chair, Brendan Golden.

A short presentation is expected to be made on last year’s investigation by the Irish Farmers Journal and the IFA into the lack of veterinary controls and standards that apply in Brazil as regards food production.

Last Thursday, TDs in Leinster voted by 88-61, in support of Meath native, Larry Murrin [68], remaining as Chair of Bord Bia, a position he has held since 2024.

Tonight’s meeting in Claremorris, follows a get-together of Connacht IFA County Chairs, who are appealing for a huge turnout of both farmers and consumers from all over the province to send ‘a strong message to Bord Bia and the Government’ over the Brazilian meat imports issue.

IFA Connacht Regional Chair, Brendan Golden, said that there was strong anger on the ground over Larry Murrin continuing in his role as Bord Bia Chair, since the revelations emerged about his company, Dawn Farm Foods, importing beef and chicken from Brazil.

“Public representatives from the region will be invited, so that they can hear the frustrations of farmers. The outcome of last Friday’s meeting with the Dept of Agriculture was very disappointing, as it didn’t address the core issue, which is the collapse in trust in Bord Bia because of the actions of their Chair,” said Brendan Golden.

He added that Ireland’s food exports are built on the back of the 55,000 farmers who are part of Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance scheme and audits, which had been based on a partnership between farmers and food producers, manufacturers, food service companies and Bord Bia.

“Farmers will not have confidence in Bord Bia while the Chair’s company is importing Brazilian beef and chicken. Now it has also emerged that his company is not even part of the Bord Bia Food Processing QA scheme, despite the Bord Bia website saying it was. This is simply not credible,” he said.

The Connacht IFA Chair said that farmers couldn’t understand the stance of the Minister [Martin Heydon] who didn’t seem to realise the damage that this [the failure of Larry Murrin to step down] was causing to Irish food and agri sector.

In a statement issued last week to the Farming Tribune last week, Bord Bia stated that while the questions raised over recent weeks were completely understandable, they needed to be discussed ‘with facts, context, and respect’.

“We believe strongly that conversation – not conflict – is the only way forward. Therefore, we want to address the ‘misinformation’ and concerns that have been raised in recent weeks,” Bord Bia stated.

Pictured: National IFA President, Francie Gorman