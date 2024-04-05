Connacht drivers least likely to buy an electric vehicle
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Drivers in Connacht are the least likely to buy an electric vehicle.
That’s according to the Carzone 2024 Motoring Report, which looked at how driving habits and car choices differ between the provinces.
Just 41 percent of drivers in Connacht are considering an electric or hybrid model for their next model.
That tallies with Connact also having the highest number of drivers concerned about EV charging points in their area, with 59 percent saying its an issue.
But Sinead McCann of Carzone says overall, there’s increased demand for electric vehicles nationwide.
The post Connacht drivers least likely to buy an electric vehicle appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
