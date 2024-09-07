Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge

The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connacht BYU event takes place across the 16th and 17th of November in Clarinbridge with the Western Yards Last One Standing (LOS).

It is taking place in Kilcornan Woods & Trails and we talked to Francis Kelly about what exactly this event means for participants.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});