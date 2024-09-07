Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connacht BYU event takes place across the 16th and 17th of November in Clarinbridge with the Western Yards Last One Standing (LOS).
It is taking place in Kilcornan Woods & Trails and we talked to Francis Kelly about what exactly this event means for participants.
The event is limited to 100 runners, and we expect it to sell out before the end of September. You can book a place at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/connachtbyu
For detailed rules and guidelines, please visit: www.backyardultra.com/rules
