Cong to Galway Sailing Race celebrates tradition and competition this weekend

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe – the Cong to Galway Race, with records dating back to 1882 – makes its annual return today, Saturday, starting from Lisloughrey Pier near Ashford Castle.

This historic race will once again capture the spirit of maritime heritage as it courses towards the finish line near Menlo Castle, bringing together sailing enthusiasts from across Ireland.

This year’s event is being organised and hosted by five local clubs – Corrib Rowing and Yachting Club, Galway Bay Sailing Club, Galway Hooker Sailing Club, Galway City Sailing Club and Spiddal Sailing Club.

Each club will compete, along with sailors from across Ireland, showcasing skills and traditions in a spirited race across the beautiful waters of Lough Corrib.

“The Cong to Galway Sailing Race is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of our rich maritime history and a testament to the strong sailing community we have here in Galway,” said Tiernan O Brien of Spiddal Sailing Club.

“We are thrilled to host the race once again and look forward to a day of competitive sailing and community spirit.”

“It’s always an honour to be involved in this race as we have been for many years. It’s great to see it continue and young people out competing” added Margot Cronin of Galway Bay Sailing Club.

The race will begin at Lisloughrey, with participants navigating a challenging course that highlights the beauty and the test of skill provided by Lough Corrib. There will be a stop at Kilbeg for lunch and then sailors will continue on to the river stretch and sail past Menlo Castle to the finish line.

As tradition determines, sailors will finish the day by capsizing under the Quincentennial Bridge, the Hookers will drop their masts, and all will gather in the Corrib Rowing & Yachting Club for the after party and award ceremony.

The Cong to Galway Sailing Race invites the public to be involved by cheering from the shore – around the finish line at Dangan Sports Fields – as it promises to be a day full of excitement, camaraderie and nautical tradition.

Pictured: A Galway Hooker sails past Menlo Castle close to the finish line.