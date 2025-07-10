Conference told that climate action requires early and sustained community engagement

Five Climate Action projects from partners in Galway were showcased recently at a National Climate Conference which heard that community-led climate action – rooted in inclusion, participation and flexibility – offered a powerful model for delivering a fairer climate transition.

That was the key fining in new national research published by the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment and Pobal, presented at a national climate conference in Dublin, which evaluated 19 projects funded under the Community Climate Action Programme – outlining how these models can be scaled and replicated across the country.

It found that successful projects shared key features: early and sustained community engagement, intentional inclusivity of marginalised groups, flexible and responsive design, and a commitment to learning by doing.

The research notes the value in longer-term funding which can support the stability and sustainability of climate initiatives, while also building and maintaining community trust.

Five projects with partner organisations based in Galway showcased at the event.

They included Climate Connection, a project to connect and guide communities to decarbonise by promoting sustainable actions which reduce the carbon footprint locally – the brainchild of the University of Galway, Energy Cooperatives Ireland and the Atlantic Seaboard North Climate Action Regional Office.

The Green GAA Club Programme – driven by the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA nationally but also involving a host of state bodies – aims to build a community engagement model which supports the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals and Climate Action into GAA Club Plans.

Beach and Dunes for Climate Adaption, led Leave No Trace Ireland with the University of Galway and Atlantic Seaboard North Climate Action Regional Office, aims to build the capacity of local communities to adapt to, and mitigate against, climate change through practical, place-based education and action.

Retrofit Ready, led by the Local Development Companies Network and involving ATU, wants to develop a community retrofit service, training curriculum and tools which will support homeowners overcome barriers to accessing grant schemes.

And Feminist Communities for Climate Justice – run by the National Women’s Council of Ireland and Community Work Ireland – wants to amplify the voices of women and marginalised communities that are most impacted by climate breakdown, building momentum in communities to engage, understand and influence climate policies.

As part of the programme, each project created tools, resources and approaches to assist their communities to take meaningful action on climate change.

The expansion of good practice was also examined, with the analysis highlighting that continuous and flexible funding, as well as strong local leadership, play an important role in maintaining momentum.

CEO of Pobal Anna Shakespeare said they were delighted to have worked with the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment on the CCAP (Strand 2) Programme ‘to support organisations develop innovative and good practice projects which build the capacity of communities to take climate action at local level’.

“We have worked closely with the projects supporting them to adapt and develop in response to the real needs of the communities, especially those most marginalised, to ensure the trainings and resources created are relevant and impactful,” she said.

“This new research also offers an exciting opportunity. Working on behalf of Government to support disadvantaged communities, we have a deep understanding of the relationship between social and economic inequality and climate change vulnerability and are committed to growing the evidence base in this area.

“The research provides valuable insights into how bottom-up, community climate action can be fostered and sustained and can inform future programmes, enabling progress on both social inclusion and net zero, simultaneously,” she added.

The Climate Conference included opportunities for each project to showcase the resources supports, tools, know-how and approaches to assist communities to take meaningful action on climate change.

Pictured: CEO of Pobal Anna Shakespeare.