Conference showcases UHG surgical skills

University Hospital Galway recently showcased the expertise of its Interventional Radiology Department by hosting live endovascular cases for the prestigious LINC (Leipzig Interventional Congress) international conference, which took place in Germany last week.

UHG – a recognised leader in interventional radiology – is the only hospital in Ireland or the UK broadcasting live procedures to LINC, the longest-running, largest, and most highly respected live endovascular meeting in the world.

The hospital has been performing live case broadcasts for LINC since 2013, demonstrating international excellence in deep venous intervention.

During the event, complex endovascular procedures were performed live on camera in Galway and transmitted to an audience of over 2,000 delegates in Leipzig, with thousands more viewing online worldwide.

Attendees were able to interact directly with the clinical teams, asking questions as procedures were carried out in real time.

Interventional Radiology is an independent medical specialty that provides minimally invasive, image-guided diagnosis and treatment across every organ system. Live cases were performed from numerous international centres and broadcast globally, highlighting advances in vascular care and innovation.

UHG is recognised as one of the leading European centres for the treatment of acute deep venous thrombosis, and the broadcast provided an opportunity to share this expertise with an international audience of peers.

Professor Gerry O’Sullivan, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at UHG described it as ‘an honour and a privilege to showcase the skill, expertise and teamwork demonstrated daily by our Interventional Radiology unit to a worldwide audience’.

“This year, our team showcased the Recana Device, the first fully integrated mechanical thrombectomy catheter specifically designed to treat in-stent restenosis, a condition in which veins narrow again after stenting,” he said.

“Last July, UHG became the first hospital in the world to successfully conduct the first patient trial of the Recana Device, which marked a significant advancement in the treatment of chronic venous disease.”

Pictured: Professor Gerry O’Sullivan performs live inferior vena cava (IVC) and ilio-femoral venous reconstruction during the LINC (Leipzig Interventional Congress) international conference in Leipzig, Germany, watched by an audience of more than 2,000 delegates.