Conference showcases UHG surgical skills

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
University Hospital Galway recently showcased the expertise of its Interventional Radiology Department by hosting live endovascular cases for the prestigious LINC (Leipzig Interventional Congress) international conference, which took place in Germany last week.
UHG – a recognised leader in interventional radiology – is the only hospital in Ireland or the UK broadcasting live procedures to LINC, the longest-running, largest, and most highly respected live endovascular meeting in the world.
The hospital has been performing live case broadcasts for LINC since 2013, demonstrating international excellence in deep venous intervention.
During the event, complex endovascular procedures were performed live on camera in Galway and transmitted to an audience of over 2,000 delegates in Leipzig, with thousands more viewing online worldwide.
Attendees were able to interact directly with the clinical teams, asking questions as procedures were carried out in real time.
Interventional Radiology is an independent medical specialty that provides minimally invasive, image-guided diagnosis and treatment across every organ system. Live cases were performed from numerous international centres and broadcast globally, highlighting advances in vascular care and innovation.
UHG is recognised as one of the leading European centres for the treatment of acute deep venous thrombosis, and the broadcast provided an opportunity to share this expertise with an international audience of peers.
Professor Gerry O’Sullivan, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at UHG described it as ‘an honour and a privilege to showcase the skill, expertise and teamwork demonstrated daily by our Interventional Radiology unit to a worldwide audience’.
“This year, our team showcased the Recana Device, the first fully integrated mechanical thrombectomy catheter specifically designed to treat in-stent restenosis, a condition in which veins narrow again after stenting,” he said.
“Last July, UHG became the first hospital in the world to successfully conduct the first patient trial of the Recana Device, which marked a significant advancement in the treatment of chronic venous disease.”
Pictured: Professor Gerry O’Sullivan performs live inferior vena cava (IVC) and ilio-femoral venous reconstruction during the LINC (Leipzig Interventional Congress) international conference in Leipzig, Germany, watched by an audience of more than 2,000 delegates.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Bank flagged employee bid to steal €12,000
By Ronan Judge A Galway company suffered "significant and lasting" damage after it was the vic...
Man on drink-drive charge accused of causing serious harm
By Ronan Judge A 43-year-old man charged with drink driving and dangerous driving causing seri...
January sees big jump in EV sales in Galway
Car sales continued to rise in Galway in January, the busiest month of the year for the industry....
Women’s Christmas brawl ‘was literally about nothing
By Ronan Judge A fight between a group of women at Christmas in a busy shopping centre in Galw...
Man accused of claiming to be a building surveyor
By Ronan Judge A Galway man accused of acting as an unregistered building surveyor has had his...
Minister Grealish concludes successful agri-food trade mission to the UAE
The Galway Minister of State with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and De...
Bish fury as new school fails to make the grade
‘Depression’ has turned to ‘anger’ at St Joseph’s Patrician College (the Bish) this week as manag...
Connacht stop the rot with bonus point victory in Italy
Zebre 15 Connacht 31 By JOHN FALLON IT’S been a fairly dismal URC campaign for Stuart La...
Galway United host Drogheda United tonight on opening weekend of new season
Galway United begin what will be a historic season for the club tonight when John Caulfield’s new...