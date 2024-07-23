Conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage to take place tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage is to take place tomorrow at the community centre.
It will commemorate Alexander Nimmo’s founding of Roundstone 200 years ago, and Hely Dutton’s Statistical Survey of Galway.
The conference will bring together historians, community leaders, and residents to reflect on the vibrant history and cultural significance of Roundstone.
Mary Clancy, will speak about The Congested Districts Board in Connemara, 1891-1923 while Deirdre Ní Chonghaile will present a detailed analysis of the 1821 census.
Kathleen Villiers-Tuthill will speak about Alexander Nimmo’s Impact on the West Coast, 1822-1833.
In addition, there will be exhibitions and displays hosted by Oughterard Heritage and other heritage groups.
The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm tomorrow, is funded by the Heritage Office, Galway County Council, and University of Galway.
